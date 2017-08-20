Anti-hate rallies held in Kentwood and Muskegon Heights on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich.-- Saturday marks one week since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Rallies have been held in the following days all over the country including West Michigan.

Two rallies were held on Saturday in Kentwood and Muskegon Heights. Groups of people came out to condemn the violence and say now is the time to band together, but two sides butted heads as well.

In Kentwood, a crowd of people was speaking out against hate. One group was angry with President Trump over his response to the violence in Charlottesville.

"We're extremely concerned about Trump's complacent nature regarding the Charlottesville horror," said Joan Kenoshmeg. "We never thought we'd see this in the USA. Racism and that kind of violence makes me sick to my stomach."

A similar event was held in Muskegon Heights. The Mayor of Muskegon attended the event, saying both sides need to come together.

"It's essential to come out and join hands with individuals so we can show the whole world and each other that we do have these relationships that are positive and we share this love that is positive," said Major Stephen Gawron.

Both sides at the rallies agreed, violence is not the answer.

"We have to realize that no matter who is in the office for the next four to eight years, we will have to bunch together as human beings," said Tyjuan Thirdgill.

"If they want to be here, that's their right to be here," said Bill Null. "That's the first amendment. We're all constitutional people and I think everybody just needs to start getting along about it."