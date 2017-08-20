Crash seriously injures Battle Creek motorcyclist

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Saturday evening.

At 6:35 p.m. Saturday, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department’s Springfield Division responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on Dickman Road approximately a half mile east of Base Avenue. The investigation showed that Richard E. Winner Jr., 34, of Battle Creek was traveling eastbound on Dickman on a 2007 Harley-Davidson when he failed to negotiate a curve and the motorcycle went into a ditch.

Winner was transported by LifeCare EMS to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with serious injuries to his head and both legs.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the accident.

They were assisted at the scene by the Springfield Fire Department and Bud’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Unit.