Final preparations underway for eclipse viewing in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. - It`s the event we have all been waiting for - the 2017 Great American Eclipse. Hundreds of thousands of people making their way to southern Illinois for some of the best viewing.

NASA says the city of Carbondale will see a full total eclipse of 2 minutes and 38 seconds, which is the point when we`re standing in the shadow of the moon as it passes between Earth and the Sun.

It`s the first eclipse since 1918 to cross the United States, passing through 12 states.

"I just hope a lot of great people get to come and have a great time and get out in the countryside, get in a kayak, and enjoy southern Illinois... Carbondale is the best kept secret in southern Illinois," said resident Rusty Rice.

The usually small town of 26,000 people expects to see as many as 60,000 tourists during the Eclipse from all over the world.

During day one of our trip from Grand Rapids to Carbondale, we have seen people from Grand Rapids, Washington State, even southern England.