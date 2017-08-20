Good Samaritans save two people swept by waves off South Haven pier

Posted 6:26 AM, August 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:46AM, August 20, 2017

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- The quick thinking and action of Good Samaritans is being credited for saving two women who were swept of the south pier by waves Friday.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a report of a person in the water around 12:25 p.m. Friday. Before they could arrive, people started throwing life rings to the two victims in the water, pulling them to safety.

The victims only suffered cuts and bruises, authorities say.

The life rings are placed along the piers and are maintained by first responders throughout the summer.

Friday was considered a "red flag" day at South Haven's beaches with waves as high as six feet.

Authorities are asking the public to remember to stay off the piers during these types of conditions.

1 Comment