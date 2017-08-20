× Gun and drugs discovered after Kalamazoo car crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A handgun and drugs were recovered after a man fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Early Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 4200 block of Lakesedge Drive after receiving multiple calls of two gunshots being fired. While checking the area, officers observed a gray Mercury leaving the parking lot, but nothing indicated that it had been involved and it left the complex.

Shortly thereafter, the same gray Mercury was witnessed losing control and going off the road in the 2300 block of Stadium Drive. The driver, a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man, attempted to flee the scene of the accident but was apprehended after a brief struggle with officers.

Officers then found an unregistered pistol in the car, while the driver was found in possession of illegal drugs.

He was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, attempted resisting and obstructing, and hit-and-run.

Three additional charges for the driver are being requested.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with any additional information to call KDPS at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.