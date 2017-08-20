Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford raises $63k to help fight muscular distrophy

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Hundreds of people came out for a good cause Saturday all for the 19th annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford.

The 5K event was held downtown and raised funds for a non-profit organization called Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

Its goal was to help in finding a cure for Duchenne, a fatal genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle degeneration.

The race was named after its founders, whose son was diagnosed with Duchenne.

Runners from all over the state drove into West Michigan to take part.

Dayton Brown, of Rockford, was the top finisher in the men’s open division and Kayle Noble of Grandville was the top female finisher.

Organizers say $63,000 was raised at this year’s event.