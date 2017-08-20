Suspect charged in shooting death of Benton harbor man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- A Georgia man has officially been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Benton Harbor man.

Deputies in Berrien County say Davion Turner turned himself in after spending two days hiding from officers.

Turner is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Nathaniel Lee outside the River Terrace Apartments on Tuesday, August 15.

Investigators believe it may have been a robbery attempt.

Turner is being held on a $1 million bond. If convicted, he could spend life in prison.