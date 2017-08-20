× Two receive ‘cutting’ wounds in eatery at Beltline and 28th

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police say two people were “assaulted with a cutting instrument” in a strip-mall restaurant at midday Sunday.

Kentwood Police Sgt. Ryan VanderVeen told FOX 17 the attack occurred just before noon inside Moe’s Southwest Grill, located at 2739 East Beltline Ave. SE at the northwest corner of the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street SE in Kentwood in a strip mall in front of the Woodland Mall.

The victims were a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s. VanderVeen said their injuries were not life-threatening. One of the victims was transported to the hospital while the other victim was treated at the scene.

VanderVeen said the victims knew the suspect, who fled the scene and remains at large.

He is described as a black man in his 30s.

A spokesman for Moe’s Southwest Grill told FOX 17 that the woman was an employee of the restaurant, while the two men were neither employees nor customers.

The restaurant was closed to the public afterward. A sign on the door said, “Sorry, Closed For Emergency.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office assisted Kentwood Police at the scene.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.