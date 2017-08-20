Wolves Buy Into New Coaches

WYOMING, Mich. -- The Wyoming Wolves will have a new face on the sidelines this fall in head coach Irv Sigler, but are eager to get started.

Sigler said, "Our theme this year is mission possible, and most people are gonna tell me that with a coaching change things aren't gonna be that good and it's too late in the season. But our guys have really bought into the idea that we can make great things happen."

