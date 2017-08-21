2 girls missing out of Oceana County

Posted 11:11 AM, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12AM, August 21, 2017

OCEANA CO, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two young girls missing out of the Hart area.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says that 9-year-old Clarissa and 10-year-old Charlotte Thomas are missing from their home on 72nd Avenue.  They are both about 4-foot-tall and weight 55 pounds.

Police say they were last seen wearing blue and pink clothing, possibly with characters from the movie “Frozen” on their clothes.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Department are currently searching the area near their homes for any sign of the girls.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Mason County/ Oceana County dispatch center at 231-869-5858.

