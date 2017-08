OCEANA CO, Mich. — Two missing Oceana County girls have been found safe.

The Oceana County Sheriff says both girls were found hiding in the woods near Hart. One girl walked home around noon and the other was found at about 2:00 p.m. by a Michigan State Police K9.

The sheriff says the girls left their home at about 1:00 a.m.  The case is being treated as a runaway situation.