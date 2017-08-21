Battle Creek brewery to close this fall

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is a short amount of time remaining to enjoy the Battle Creek location of Arcadia Brewing Company, as owners announce the downtown restaurant and bar will close September 2.

“It is with bittersweet excitement that we will be closing our longstanding brewery in Battle Creek on September 2nd,” stated a Facebook post from the company’s site. “We are very excited to announce plans for our new location in Downtown Battle Creek soon which will ultimately allow us to continue to be a cultural part of the fabric of this community for the next 21 years, and bring a product, style of service and amenity commensurate with today’s Craft Beer enthusiast. Stay connected with us on social media and sign up on website for details.”

Open since 1996, Arcadia Ales is well known for brews such as Angler’s Ale, Loch Down Scotch Ale Arcadia IPA and Cheap Date.

The date of the reopening is unknown at this time.