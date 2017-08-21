Beach Hazards Advisory issued for Tuesday

LAKE MICHIGAN – A system moving across the Great Lakes will churn up Lake Michigan and has led to the National Weather Service issuing a Beach Hazards Statement for Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for all day Tuesday from St. Joseph to Manistee. Winds of 15 to 25 mph will shift from the west to the northwest and build waves to five to seven feet high.

Strong currents and high waves will make swimming difficult and treacherous. Conditions will be especially dangerous at:

North Beach in South Haven

Holland State Park

Muskegon State Park

Mears State Park in Pentwater

Stearns Park in Ludington

Get the latest Lake Michigan forecast here.