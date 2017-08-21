Beach Hazards Advisory issued for Tuesday

Posted 3:26 PM, August 21, 2017, by

LAKE MICHIGAN – A system moving across the Great Lakes will churn up Lake Michigan and has led to the National Weather Service issuing a Beach Hazards Statement for Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect for all day Tuesday from St. Joseph to Manistee. Winds of 15 to 25 mph will shift from the west to the northwest and build waves to five to seven feet high.

Strong currents and high waves will make swimming difficult and treacherous.  Conditions will be especially dangerous at:

  • North Beach in South Haven
  • Holland State Park
  • Muskegon State Park
  • Mears State Park in Pentwater
  • Stearns Park in Ludington

Get the latest Lake Michigan forecast here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s