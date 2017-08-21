× Family: Michigan man one of ten sailors missing from U.S.S. McCain collision

NOVI, Mich. – A Michigan man is one of the sailors missing from the U.S.S. John McCain after a collision at sea.

April Brandon tells FOX 17 that her son, Kenneth Smith, is one of the people missing from the collision that happened early Monday east of Singapore.

Ten sailors are missing and five were hurt. The collision involved the U.S.S. John McCain, which is a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer and an oil tanker.

The Navy’s 7th Fleet said the amphibious assault ship USS America will help with damage control efforts aboard the McCain and with the search for the missing sailors. It also will feed and house sailors from the stricken ship.

Brandon tells FOX 17 that Smith grew up in Michigan and moved to Norfolk with his father to prepare for the Navy through the ROTC as a teen.

Brandon posted a request for prayers on the Highland Matters Facebook page.

