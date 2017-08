Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The beach was a popular spot Monday with the heat and the humidity in the air. It was also a great place to take in the Great American Eclipse.

Even with some cloudiness, most viewers got a good look at the partial eclipse. People showed up with glasses, welders masks, boxes and even a colander to view the eclipse.

Beach goers did notice a bit of a cool down as the eclipse was happening too.