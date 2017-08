Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kids' reactions to the partial solar eclipse in Grand Rapids classrooms were priceless Monday.

FOX 17 spent the school day with Mrs. Nelson's second grade class at Ridge Park Charter Academy. The students learned about the science behind the eclipse and had made their own pinhole projectors out of cereal boxes.

When they stepped outside throughout the day to witness the eclipse, their reactions were priceless.