Learning how to make pin-hole boxes for the eclipse
-
How to make your own solar eclipse viewing device
-
Help solve an ancient mystery about the eclipse: Figure out what the animals do
-
Local venues hosting events, activities to celebrate Solar Eclipse
-
Great American Eclipse occurs today
-
What will the weather be like for Monday’s total solar eclipse?
-
-
Map shows how much of the Great American Eclipse you will be able to see
-
Cloud cover could affect West Michigan’s view of eclipse
-
Countdown to Solar Eclipse 2017 begins
-
West Michigan eclipse guide
-
A sunny Saturday with seasonable temperatures
-
-
A sunny Sunday with warmer temperatures
-
20 seconds ‘all it took’: Oregon man left partially blind by 1963 eclipse
-
Look for ‘shadow bands’ before and after the total eclipse