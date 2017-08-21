M-6 westbound to close on Saturday

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A new phase of the reconstruction of M-6 in Kent and Ottawa counties will begin Saturday, August 26. The westbound side of the highway will be closed between Wilson Avenue and I-196.

The eastbound lanes have been in the process of replacement since July 8, with the closure extending from eastbound I-196 to Byron Center Avenue. The ramps from Wilson Avenue to eastbound M-6 have been closed for several weeks.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, westbound drivers will be required to exit at Byron Center Avenue. If you want to avoid local traffic, take US-131 north to I-196 west in downtown Grand Rapids.

” Hopefully, people will use the designated detour routes and stay off the local system as much as possible,” said Russ Henckel, assistant director of public works for the City of Wyoming, “but we know not everybody will do that.”

Henckel expects the intersection of 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue to have to longest delays.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete by November 6, but the eastbound lanes and the ramps at Wilson Avenue are scheduled to reopen September 16.

So, M-6 in both directions will be closed simultaneously for about three weeks.