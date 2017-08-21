Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping Eaton Co. woman

Posted 4:38 PM, August 21, 2017, by

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Eaton County deputies say they were called by a woman who said her daughter was texting her that she was being held against her will in a vehicle driven by the man.  The vehicle was spotted and stopped by the Lansing Township Police Department at Saginaw Highway and Waverly Road just before 1:00 p.m.  The woman was found to be unhurt.

The 20-year-old man is now in custody. His name has not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s