Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping Eaton Co. woman

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A man is in custody for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Eaton County deputies say they were called by a woman who said her daughter was texting her that she was being held against her will in a vehicle driven by the man. The vehicle was spotted and stopped by the Lansing Township Police Department at Saginaw Highway and Waverly Road just before 1:00 p.m. The woman was found to be unhurt.

The 20-year-old man is now in custody. His name has not yet been released.