Missing woman from Holland-area found safely

Posted 3:17 AM, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:12AM, August 21, 2017

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Moteva Kae Posma, 76, was found according to Ottawa County police.

Posma was reported missing after she never arrived at the Gerald R. Ford Airport for a 9:45 p.m. flight on Sunday.

The 76-year-old was supposed to board a flight from Grand Rapids to Chicago and then a connecting flight from Chicago to Alaska, where she was going to visit family.

The airlines confirmed with police that Posma never boarded any of her flights.

It is unknown at this time what happened and where Posma was located.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s