× Missing woman from Holland-area found safe

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Moteva Kae Posma, 76, was found, according to Ottawa County police.

Posma was reported missing after she never arrived at the Gerald R. Ford Airport for a 9:45 p.m. flight on Sunday.

The 76-year-old was supposed to board a flight from Grand Rapids to Chicago and then a connecting flight from Chicago to Alaska, where she was going to visit family.

The airlines confirmed with police that Posma never boarded any of her flights.

It is unknown at this time what happened and where Posma was located.