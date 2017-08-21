× Missouri man faces attempted murder after allegedly stabbing three people in Van Buren Co.

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 47-year-old Missouri man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing three people on Sunday in Van Buren County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. along M-43 near Hidden Pines Drive in Almena Township.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area after the reported stabbing of three people, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Police say the victims were injured during a domestic dispute. They don’t know what led up to it, but all three were hospitalized for their injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, but is expected to face charges of attempted murder.

The incident remains under investigation.