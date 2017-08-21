Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Local college students are starting the process of moving into their dorms, living centers and other campus housing options.

This week is the big fall move-in week at Grand Valley State University, and many others across Michigan.

If you’re driving through Allendale, be prepared to see a big more traffic than usual.

Central Michigan University also has some early move-ins planned for this week. Western students, meantime, return next week.

2. Arcadia Brewing Company is moving its location in Battle Creek.

It posted the news on Facebook, saying they’ll be closing their longstanding location on West Michigan Avenue on September 2, and will soon be announcing plans for a new location in downtown Battle Creek.

Arcadia Ales has been in its current location for more than 20 years.

3. There was a big turnout for Saturday’s Tribute on the Grand in downtown Grand Rapids.

The free event took place at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, and was sponsored by Fox 17. The festivities included food trucks, a beer tent, yoga and live music.

Proceeds will benefit Grand Rapids Whitewater, a non-profit organization that wants to remove the Sixth Street Damn and reconstruct the riverbed downtown.

The goal is to restore the river so it resembles the way it was more than a century ago.

This was the second annual Tribute on the Grand event.

4. No one matched all six numbers for Saturday Night’s Powerball drawing, leading to what will likely be the third largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Prior to Saturday the jackpot was $541 million, now the prize has gone up to an estimated $650 million.

There have been 21 straight drawings with no winner, but the next drawing is on Wednesday night.

5. A catch at a baseball game over the weekend may go down as the ‘best of the year.’

It happened during the fourth inning of the Junior League World Series Championship Game between Chinese Taipei, and Kennet Square Pennsylvania.

Centerfielder, Jack Regenye, jumps up and snags it with no regards to his body and lands on the other side of the wall.

Unfortunately for Jack’s team, they ended up losing the game 12-1, but the Internet is still going nuts over that catch.