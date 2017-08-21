Movers and Shakers event to benefit Children’s Healing Center
MVP Sports Clubs, is holding it's second annual Movers and Shakers event on Thursday, August 24, 2017. The event is a group fitness and cocktail social benefitting the Children’s Healing Center. One hundred percent of the proceeds garnered at Movers and Shakers will go towards the charity.
Movers and Shakers is open to the public and will take place at MVP Metro Club located at 33 Fountain Street, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503. The event will feature group fitness classes for attendees, with courses ranging from yoga to Zumba. Additionally, a social hour with drinks and appetizers will be held from 8:00pm to 9:30pm. Workout attire is required for admission. Tickets are available for purchase at MVPMoversShakers.com.
The mission of the Children’s Healing Center is to provide a safe, clean, and engaging environment for kids with weak immune systems to interact with others. Its vision is to promote social, emotional, and physical healing for kids and their families.
“In honor of this event, we are closing down the street and hosting a block party that Grand Rapids residents won’t want to miss,” said Autumn Haan, regional marketing manager for MVP Sports Clubs. “We will have a DJ, food and fun for everyone, all in an effort to raise funds for Children’s Healing Center. This nonprofit is special to our organization because both MVP and Children’s Healing Center’s missions align in the respect of providing opportunities for kids and families to be active and promoting healthy lifestyles. We are excited to make this event even better than last year’s."
MVP Sports Clubs has a history of partnering with the Children’s Healing Center in Grand Rapids, selecting the organization as the beneficiary of last year’s Movers and Shakers event as well. To date, the sports and health facility has raised $20,000 for the charity.