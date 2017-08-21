One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash

LOCKHART TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  A man from the Portage, Indiana passed away early Sunday after his vehicle left the roadway and struck some trees.

Police arrived on the scene at M60 near Schweitzer Road in Lockport Township to find Randall Mantz ejected from his vehicle.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man from Michigan City, was pinned inside the vehicle.  After extricating him, the passenger was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

This crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

 

