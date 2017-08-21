× Police: Holland-area woman, 76, last seen Sunday

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for a woman, 76, from the Holland Township area who was last seen Sunday around 1 p.m.

Moveta Kae Posma was reported missing after she never arrived at the Gerald R. Ford Airport for a 9:45 p.m. flight.

According to police, the airlines have confirmed that Posma never made her original or connecting flights en route to Alaska to see her family.

Wearing a long sleeve, white shirt, a pair of gray slacks and black shoes, Posma was last seen driving a 2003 BMW 330ci with the license plate number ABR776.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.