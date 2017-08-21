SMART SHOPPER ALERT: Wolverine’s Super Mega Tent Sale happening Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to stock-up on shoes for the whole family, because the Wolverine Worldwide Super Mega Tent Sale is happening on Thursday.

Over 11,000 pairs of shoes will be on display with discounts up to 70 percent off on all sizes and styles. Wolverine Worldwide will also be selling apparel such as jackets, pants, and shirts at the event.

Brands available include Merrell, Sperry, Keds, Saucony, Stride Rite, Bates, Sebago, Hush Puppies, Cat Footwear, Wolverine and HYTEST.

The Super Mega Tent Sale is happening on Thursday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but people will be able to line up outside the store starting at 6 a.m.

Wolverine Worldwide Global Headquarters is located at 9343 Courtland Drive Northeast in Rockford.

