Three people with stab wounds found on side of roadway

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were discovered on the side of the roadway of M-43 in Almena Township early Monday with stab wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located the three with multiple stab wounds.

Police told FOX 17 that one suffered injuries to their neck, the second to their stomach and the third to their extremities. The current conditions of these individuals are unknown at this time.

This incident is still under investigation, and it is not sure what led up to this incident.