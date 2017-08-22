“A Happy End” kicks off Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids’ 25th season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is getting ready to kick off another season of shows for their 25th season, opening with A Happy End.

A Happy End takes place in Berlin, Germany in 1932. The story follows the Erdmanns, a cosmopolitan Jewish family living among a political firestorm as the Nazi party rises to power. Throughout the story the family struggles to decide whether to leave Germany and start a new life, or stay to see how their lives will be affected by this new change.

A Happy End will be performed at GRCC Spectrum Theatre at the following times:

September 6, 7, 9, 13, 14 & 16 at 8 p.m.

September 10, &17 at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to see other plays being performed this fall, visit jtgr.org.