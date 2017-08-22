“A Happy End” kicks off Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids’ 25th season

Posted 12:10 PM, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, August 22, 2017

Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids is getting ready to kick off another season of shows for their 25th season, opening with A Happy End.

A Happy End takes place in Berlin, Germany in 1932. The story follows the Erdmanns, a cosmopolitan Jewish family living among a political firestorm as the Nazi party rises to power. Throughout the story the family struggles to decide whether to leave Germany and start a new life, or stay to see how their lives will be affected by this new change.

A Happy End will be performed at GRCC Spectrum Theatre at the following times:

  • September 6, 7, 9, 13, 14 & 16 at 8 p.m.
  • September 10, &17 at 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets or to see other plays being performed this fall, visit jtgr.org.

1 Comment