Armed bank robber to serve a 14 year prison sentence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Joseph Allen Ellsworth, 32, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for robbing the Fifth Third Bank on 54th Street in  last year in Wyoming.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ellsworth   entered the bank around 2 p.m. on July 20, 2016, pointed a semi automatic pistol at the teller and demanded money.

He ran  off with more than $7,000 in cash, but the money was stained with a dye pack. Police tracked Ellsworth down and recovered the stolen cash.

He’s been also ordered to pay $7,318 in restitution and serve four years of supervised released following his prison sentence.

