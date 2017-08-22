Brazen home invasion, burglary in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several people were sleeping inside a Holland Township home early Tuesday morning when a burglar or burglars made their way inside and made off with some valuables.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s investigators say it happened between midnight and 5 a.m. in the 4600 block of Horseshoe Falls Court. They say someone cut the screen on a main-floor sliding door, and made off with electronics and other undisclosed items.

If you have more information, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 616-738-4687, or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368) .