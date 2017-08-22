Broncos Looking to Bounce Back

Posted 12:28 AM, August 22, 2017, by

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- Coopersville high school football is hoping to bounce back this year from their 1-8 season in 2016 under new head coach Ed Kaman.

Coach Kaman said the team has been very trusting so far with the new coaches and they are ready to work hard in 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s