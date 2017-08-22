Change someone’s life by sending a text; Guiding Light hosts first ever text-a-thon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guiding Light is making it easier for people to donate money to a good cause, making it as simple as sending a text.

According to Text Request, the average person sends and receives about 80 texts a day. With so many texts being sent and received by millions of people across the country, imagine if one of those texts could help change the life of someone in need right here in West Michigan.

During August 28 through September 9, Guiding Light will be hosting a text-a-thon to raise money for their job placement and recovery programs for people struggling in the community.

Just text GLWORK to 77453 to donate any amount of money to their cause.

Guiding Light will also host the Avenue for the Arts First Fridays event on September 1, and West Michigan Labor Fest on September 4 to raise awareness about their mission and promote the text-a-thon drive.

For more information on Guiding Light's mission or how to donate, visit guidinglightworks.org.