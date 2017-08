Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a traffic crash late Monday night.

According to police, the man was traveling on Gezon Parkway in Wyoming when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

It is unclear what caused the driver to leave the roadway, however, police don't believe that alcohol wasn't a factor.

This incident is still under investigation and the man was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.