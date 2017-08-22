× Driver of vehicle that crashed into Kalamazoo city bus faces multiple charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman lost her leg and four others were injured in a crash in May where a Pontiac Grand Prix collided with a Kalamazoo city bus, and now the Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office is seeking charges against the driver of that vehicle.

“It was a serious crash and the charges that were issued reflect that. As far as what transpired or specific evidence, I can’t get into that,” said Kalamazoo Chief Assistant Prosecutor Scott Brower.

Topping out at a speed of 111 mph, driver Michael Spencer drove into the area where West Michigan Avenue, Oakland Drive and South Street intersect, striking the bus.

The prosecutor’s office is now seeking four charges against Spencer including counts of reckless driving causing a serious impairment of a bodily function, operating while intoxicated causing a serious injury, driving with a suspended license causing serious injury and operating under the influence, third notice offense.

The judge signed off on an arrest warrant Monday.

Spencer was seriously injured in the crash and remains in the hospital.