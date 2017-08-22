Eagles Reloaded for 2017

Posted 11:36 PM, August 22, 2017, by

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. -- The Schoolcraft Eagles have made the playoffs for the past eight years straight.

After losing a number of seniors from 2016, including quarterback Ricky Clark, this year Coach Terry Hass said they aren't rebuilding, but reloading.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s