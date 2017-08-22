After losing a number of seniors from 2016, including quarterback Ricky Clark, this year Coach Terry Hass said they aren't rebuilding, but reloading.
Eagles Reloaded for 2017
-
Schoolcraft falls to Traverse City St. Francis in extra innings
-
Schoolcraft beats Homer in quarterfinal to advance to Michigan State
-
A list of area Fourth of July fireworks displays for 2017
-
Burning shed leads officials to finding dead man; meth lab found inside
-
The more you buy, the more you save at B&G Discount
-
-
Contractor charged with fraud; previously featured by Problem Solvers
-
Mother of missing teacher speaks: ‘He kept her away from me’
-
Eagles set sights high
-
Caleb Anspaugh returns to the field for Schoolcraft following injury
-
Alarm spooks restaurant break-in suspect, tips sought
-
-
Schoolcraft high school pens poem for missing teacher
-
Kent City looking to build off best season in school history
-
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hiring 200 positions at job fair