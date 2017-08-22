Fashionable and functional housewares found at SAHR Building Supply Co.

Posted 11:49 AM, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48AM, August 22, 2017

There are three key factors homeowners want when selecting hardware for their home: style, durability, and savings money.

SAHR Building Supply Company provides all of those things in their residential and commercial products, making sure a home is both fashionable and functional.

Todd went to their showroom in Grand Rapids to learn more about the window, door, and hardware products they offer.

SAHR's Grand Rapids location is at 475 36th Street Southeast.

To learn more about their business and products, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s