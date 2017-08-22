GRPD still piecing together early drowning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids police are continuing to investigate a drowning at a city pool early Tuesday morning that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Just before 6 a.m. police say a group of men scaled the fence at Richmond Park on the city’s west side to gain access to the closed pool. When they received the call and finally arrived on scene, the victim was found unresponsive in the water. Attempts to revive him on scene failed, and he later passed away at St. Mary’s hospital.

“21years of age. Very young, so tragic,” said Lt. Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department. “Right now our investigators are doing everything they can to determine what took place, who else was there, we’re trying to uncover every rock – leave no stone unturned.”

Police questioned one person they found at the scene, but they were later released. A press release they distributed Tuesday indicated they are looking for another.

Charges will be pending the remainder of the investigation. For now, police are chalking this up to an accident, but aren’t ruling anything out.

“Very, very tragic circumstance here,” said Lt. Dixon. “There’s a family that’s in pain and our prayers go out to them.”