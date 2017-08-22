‘It’s magical’ — Photographer captures solar eclipse proposal on Saugatuck beach

Posted 10:04 PM, August 22, 2017, by

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- A local photographer captured a stellar proposal in Saugatuck on Monday during the Great American Eclipse.

It's something that Jenna Humphreys didn't see coming.  When her now-fiance Jason Redlich told her to take Monday off of work, she didn't know the real reason why.

"I had found out I think a year and a half prior that there was going to be an eclipse 2017," Redlich said. "It was big news for me because I follow a lot of that space stuff."

He used that "space stuff" to help pull off a very special moment on Oval Beach.

"So we were both looking up with our glasses on and he said 'I have to ask you something,'" Humphreys said. "And I take them off and I turn around and he's already down on one knee and I'm just like flabbergasted at this point.  I'm stunned.  I actually think I asked him 'right now? here?'"

Local photographer Kim Zahnow captured the proposal on camera.

"I was really excited," Zahnow said. "That particular image I loved the way the sun was casting onto the waves, that was legit.  It was just a beautiful extra highlight that I didn't expect in the photo."

The couple doesn't have a wedding date set just yet, but tells FOX 17 it won't be a long engagement.

