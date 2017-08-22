Kalamazoo officer involved in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo police officer was injured Tuesday in a crash downtown.

The crash happened at Rose and South streets in front of the public library.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says the officer was responding to a domestic violence call and did not have lights or sirens activated when their vehicle hit another vehicle.

The officer’s injuries were minor. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

This is a developing story. 

