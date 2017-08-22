× Man, 41, dies from injuries sustained in rollover crash

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Briton Road south of Isabella County Line Road Monday night.

Ronald Fort II, 41, was traveling north on Briton Road when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to rollover and ejecting him from the vehicle.

According to police, a passerby came across the crash and reported it to 911.

Upon arrival, officials began CPR on Fort but were unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation but Fort wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and speed is also believe to be a factor.