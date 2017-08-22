Man to face charges in crash that killed Comstock Twp. fire chief

Posted 4:13 PM, August 22, 2017

Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a suspect is facing charges in a June crash that killed Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski.  

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says that prosecutors have authorized charges for 24-year-old Brandon Clevenger in the case. He faces a felony charge of reckless driving causing death.  It is not clear when he will be arraigned or the details of the warrant.

Switalski died June 14 when he was hit by a passing vehicle while responding to a crash on I-94.

