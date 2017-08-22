Maroons Eager to be Great

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Holland Christian football is adjusting to a new head coach this yeaar, Chris Kuipers, who was formerly an offensive coordinator at South Christian.

The Maroons are young, but eager to be successful in 2017.

