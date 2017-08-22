The Maroons are young, but eager to be successful in 2017.
Maroons Eager to be Great
-
Holland Christian baseball kicks off Districts with a Win
-
Holland Christian takes Regional Title in penalty kicks against Marshall
-
David Kool takes over as boys basketball coach at Holland Christian
-
Byron Center tops Holland Christian in 9 innings
-
Holland Christian boys lacrosse advances to regional final with win over Reeths-Puffer
-
-
June 2: Mr. Meckes’ science class, Holland Christian H.S.
-
Unity Christian football ready to continue success
-
Calvin Christian Squires eager to do more
-
FH Central boys lacrosse advances to Regional Final
-
Late 1st half push leads Forest Hills Northern to semifinal win
-
-
Belsito’s goal in the final minute earns Forest Hills Northern a Regional Championship
-
Forest Hills Central wins 6th straight regional championship
-
Division Two Track and Field State Finals