Michigan man who killed man who embarrassed him on TV in 1995 released from prison

Posted 1:19 PM, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 01:33PM, August 22, 2017

Still from Jenny Jones Show

JACKSON, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — A Michigan man convicted in the 1995 killing of a man who expressed romantic interest in him on national television has been released from prison.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Jonathan Schmitz was released from a prison Tuesday in Jackson.

Schmitz was 24 when an acquaintance, 32-year-old Scott Amedure, revealed that he was romantically interested in Schmitz during a taping of the Jenny Jones Show.

Schmitz, who said he wasn’t gay, fatally shot Amedure three days after the taping.

Schmitz turned himself in to police, saying he killed Amedure because he was embarrassed on national TV. He was sentenced 25 to 50 years for second-degree murder. He was granted parole after a March hearing.

