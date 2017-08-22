Michigan State Police investigate alleged Twitter hack of Senate candidate

Posted 1:43 PM, August 22, 2017, by

Lena Epstein's Twitter page

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police is investigating after Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lena Epstein said someone hacked her campaign’s Twitter account last week and “liked” posts from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Epstein, who is Jewish, has said any suggestion that she supports “this type of hateful ideology is extremely disturbing.” Her campaign released a statement Monday from a private investigator that says his forensic exam confirmed there was an intrusion into the account by “nefarious means” and it was not associated with Epstein’s campaign or staff.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says the agency’s Cyber Command Center is investigating the matter.

Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon has questioned Epstein’s claim that her Twitter account was hacked, calling it “ridiculous.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Dennis C. Fait

    Lena Epstein is seeking publicity. There’s no truth to her accusation. It’s the old “dog ate my homework” accusaton.

    Reply