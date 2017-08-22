× Michigan State Police investigate alleged Twitter hack of Senate candidate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police is investigating after Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lena Epstein said someone hacked her campaign’s Twitter account last week and “liked” posts from former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke.

Epstein, who is Jewish, has said any suggestion that she supports “this type of hateful ideology is extremely disturbing.” Her campaign released a statement Monday from a private investigator that says his forensic exam confirmed there was an intrusion into the account by “nefarious means” and it was not associated with Epstein’s campaign or staff.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says the agency’s Cyber Command Center is investigating the matter.

Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Brandon Dillon has questioned Epstein’s claim that her Twitter account was hacked, calling it “ridiculous.”