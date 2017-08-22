Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The solar eclipse brought everyone together not just in West Michigan, but across the country.

From Grand Rapids, to Kalamazoo and the Lakeshore, many organizations, businesses and locations put on special events to welcome anyone who wanted to turn their eyes to the sky.

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum gave out hundreds of pairs of solar glasses and handed out homemade cardboard projectors.

2. Jump at the chance to donate school supplies to children in need!

Now through August 27, any guests who donate two school supplies at Airtime Trampoline and Game Park this week will get to jump all day for just $10. Plus, Airtime will donate $1 for each supply drive participant back to local schools.

Last year each of the Michigan Airtime locations filled at least one large bin full of supplies and rose over $5,000 in the week long drive.

Here in Grand Rapids, Airtime is located on 28th Street Southeast.

3. Planning a last-minute getaway? Start packing because summer airfare prices are expected to drop as much as 20 percent.

Fares for U.S. Domestic flights will be 11 to 20 percent cheaper than peak summer prices.

Fall season begins today for the air travel industry, and as demand takes a dive, so do ticket prices.

Travelers will be able to enjoy cheater fares throughout the fall, at least until the holiday season rolls around.

4. Chuck E. Cheese is ditching the animatronic band at its new locations.

The robotic character band has been part of the chain’s pizza and arcade game experience for decades. Now stages will be replaced with dance floors for kids to strut their stuff with workers wearing Chuck E. Cheese mascot costumes.

They also plan to modernize some restaurants by toning down the boldly colorful design of the interior décor, as well as offer gluten-free pizza and healthier items like wraps.

5. Dairy lovers rejoice, Swiss cheese might turn out to be a super food!

Researchers in South Korea have found that Swiss cheese might be healthier than other cheeses.

According to scientists, they’ve discovered a specific probiotic in the cheese that protects cells of the gut and intestines from many of the damages caused by today’s diet.

Also it’s said to reduce inflammation and can also help decrease the body’s cellular aging process.