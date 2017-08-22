MSP: Ludington woman busted on heroin, computer charges

Posted 7:10 PM, August 22, 2017, by

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A multi-county task force investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Ludington woman.

Michigan State Police say Randi Marie Granger-Finley, 30, was busted August 8 on one count each of delivery of heroin and using a computer to commit a crime. Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

MSP detectives say Ludington Police officers and Mason County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Granger-Finley in the 5900 block of 3rd Street, in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township.  Her bond was set at $10,000 cash.

The police departments are part of a multi-jurisdictional task force called the “State, Sheriffs, Chiefs of Narcotics Team”, or “SSCENT”, for short. It serves Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.

State Police say if you have information about drug activity in your area, you should call 231-843-7045.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s