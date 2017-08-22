× MSP: Ludington woman busted on heroin, computer charges

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A multi-county task force investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Ludington woman.

Michigan State Police say Randi Marie Granger-Finley, 30, was busted August 8 on one count each of delivery of heroin and using a computer to commit a crime. Each charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

MSP detectives say Ludington Police officers and Mason County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Granger-Finley in the 5900 block of 3rd Street, in Mason County’s Pere Marquette Township. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash.

The police departments are part of a multi-jurisdictional task force called the “State, Sheriffs, Chiefs of Narcotics Team”, or “SSCENT”, for short. It serves Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.

State Police say if you have information about drug activity in your area, you should call 231-843-7045.