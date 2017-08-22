New Coach, New Offense For Knights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kenowa Hills football went 4-5 last year and are excited for some new opportunities under head coach Sam Becker.

Coach Becker came from Wyoming High School and not only brought some of his staff with him to Kenowa Hills, but also a new offense that he thinks fits the Knights style of play very well.

