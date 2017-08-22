Coach Becker came from Wyoming High School and not only brought some of his staff with him to Kenowa Hills, but also a new offense that he thinks fits the Knights style of play very well.
New Coach, New Offense For Knights
-
Wyoming Football Announces New Head Coach
-
Jenison completes comeback to beat Kenowa Hills
-
Gus Macker ready for 3rd year at Kenowa Hills
-
What’s new in road construction for June 29
-
Here are all the active hate groups where you live
-
-
Parents advocate distracted driving law in honor of son
-
Family and friends memorialize MSU’s Mike Sadler with celebration and honorary brew
-
Hundreds from all over state at 1st annual Mike Sadler Specialist Camp
-
Wassink set take over at quarterback for Western Michigan
-
Panthers Ready for GLIAC
-
-
Morley Stanwood switching to the single wing offense in 2017
-
Eastwood, the last dog in the shelter, heads to his new home
-
Jenison looks to continue improvement in 2017